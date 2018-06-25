PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor’s prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Nicole Artega posted on Facebook what happened when she walked into a Walgreens pharmacy in Peoria, Arizona, on Thursday. Her baby’s development had stopped, and her doctor had told her the pregnancy would end in a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old mother wrote that the pharmacist failed to understand she had “zero control” over the situation and she left Walgreens “in tears, ashamed and feeling humiliated.”

Artega later learned the pharmacist had sent her prescription to another Walgreens.

The Arizona Republic reports Walgreens says pharmacists are not required to fill prescriptions if they have moral objections. However, they are required to refer those prescriptions to another pharmacist or manager.

