POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say one person appears to be trapped after a vacant seven-story building partially collapsed onto another building in Poughkeepsie.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison told the Poughkeepsie Journal that firefighters were working to free a woman.
A second person was pulled from the rubble and appeared to be conscious. That person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
Photos of the scene show a collapsed section of the building’s roof. Bricks littered the street.
Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com