BOWMANVILLE, Ont. (AP) — The president of two Peoria automobile dealerships is dead after he lost control of his race car and crashed during a race at a track in Canada.
Durham Regional Police say the crash happened during a Formula 5000 race at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
Police say 61-year-old Jeff Green was racing at the track outside Toronto when he lost control of his 1972 Lola T300 race car while turning a corner and smashed into a wall.
They say he was extricated from the car, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived at a local hospital.
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that Green was president of two Peoria dealerships: Green Ford and Green Chevrolet.