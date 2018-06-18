The Pentagon's secretive agency for advanced scientific research is receiving a security upgrade
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Pentagon’s secretive agency for advanced scientific research is receiving a security upgrade at its northern Virginia home.
The Arlington County Board on Saturday unanimously approved a project to add nearly 1,300 square feet to the building that’s home to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA.)
The addition to the 13-story building in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood will allow DARPA to improve its security screening and check-in process for visitors.
County Board Chair Katie Cristol said the project is important to keeping the agency in Arlington. More than 200 DARPA employees work in Ballston and oversee hundreds of research projects.
The agency conducts high-level, high-risk, high-reward research. It is generally credited with inventing the Internet.