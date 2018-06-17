Longtime Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt is being remembered again, this time with a plaza and statue in her hometown

The Leaf-Chronicle reports Pat Head Summitt Legacy Plaza was unveiled in Clarksville’s Liberty Park, where Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph is also recognized.

Summitt was previously remembered with statues in Knoxville and Tennessee Martin, where she played in the 1970s. The latest statue was unveiled Friday.

The Clarksville statue’s sculptor was Brett Grill of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He said in a news release released by Clarksville officials it’s fitting that Summitt is remembered with the new statue in her hometown.

Summitt died in June 2016 at the age of 64.

