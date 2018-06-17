Alabama to allow limited shark fishing at Gulf State Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A pilot program will allow limited shark fishing on two dates this month at Gulf State Park.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the events will take place at the park’s saltwater fishing pier on June 19 and June 26. Registration is required and fishing is limited to 10 anglers.

Parks Director Greg Lein said the trial program is being implemented after feedback from people who fish at the pier. Lein said many anglers have expressed concern that they can’t catch other species because of the abundance of sharks around the pier.

The park system said anglers interested in shark fishing on the two dates can apply in person at the pier, by phone to the park pier management during regular business hours, or online.