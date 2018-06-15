A divided panel of federal regulators has denied requests from individuals and public interest groups to reconsider its approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday issued an order turning down the requests. Two of the five commissioners dissented.
Construction is currently under way on the approximately $3.5 billion, 300-mile natural gas pipeline, which will run through West Virginia and into Virginia. The pipeline is scheduled to be in service by the end of the year, but several legal challenges against it are pending.
EQT Midstream Partners will operate the pipeline and own a significant interest in the joint venture with other energy companies.
Earlier this year, developers proposed a new segment that would extend into North Carolina. That project will require separate approvals.