Over 100 firefighters have doused a blaze that erupted at a Maryland recycling plant filled with piles of cardboard and other highly combustible materials. The fire started Friday, sending black acrid smoke across the area.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Over 100 firefighters have doused a blaze that erupted at a Maryland recycling plant filled with piles of cardboard and other highly combustible materials.
Local news outlets report that the two-alarm fire at the Georgetown Paper Stock recycling plant in Rockville was extinguished Saturday. Roads around the plant were reopened by mid-afternoon.
The fire started Friday, sending black acrid smoke across the area. Roughly 125 firefighters helped battle the blaze, working through the night.
News outlets say that over 1 million gallons of water were needed to extinguish the flames.
There has been no report of any injuries.