Police say someone checked out more than 100 books and DVDs from an Ohio library and never returned them

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Police say someone checked out more than 100 books and DVDs from an Ohio library and never returned them.

Investigators say the items were taken from the public library in Wadsworth in northeast Ohio April 11 and are presumed stolen. They are valued at about $5,100.

Lt. Dave Dorland told The Medina Gazette on Wednesday that police don’t have a suspect, but they have identified the person who owns the library card used to check out the items. They spoke with her mother, who said that her daughter’s purse had been stolen, along with her library card. Police were not able to locate the daughter.

Library director Daniel Slife says the library card was created two days before the items were checked out. He says he just wants them returned.

___

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com