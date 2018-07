EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Eugene say a woman in a wheelchair died from injuries she suffered when she was hit by a pickup in a marked crosswalk.

Sheila Kay Freeman died in a hospital from injuries that police initially considered not life-threatening. She was 47.

Police say 90-year-old James Hayes of Eugene was driving the Ford Ranger that struck Freeman on Saturday. Investigators don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation remains active.