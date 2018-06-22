HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested an Oregon woman accused of criminally mistreating three children in her care.

Lt. Henry Reimann of the Hillsboro Police Department says Merlinda Avalos limited the kids to two peanut sandwiches a day, prevented them from using the bathroom at night and forced them to wear urine soaked clothing to school.

Moreover, he says the children were beaten with objects, and not allowed to go outside or watch TV.

Avalos faces charges of criminal mistreatment and tampering with evidence. She pleaded not guilty at Friday’s arraignment.

Reimann says the children range from 10 to 12 years old. He says their biological mother was deemed unfit, so they went to live with Avalos, a relative. The Department of Human Services referred the case to police.

In addition to raising the children, Avalos is a caregiver for elderly adults.

The investigation remains active.