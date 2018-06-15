Prineville police say a man suffered a leg injury when he dropped a stolen handgun in his apartment and it fired
BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Prineville man who initially said he was the victim of a drive-by shooting later admitted that he shot himself in the leg when he dropped a stolen handgun in his apartment.
Prineville police Chief Dale Cummins tells KTVZ that officers responded to St. Charles Prineville late Thursday on the report of a gunshot victim in the emergency room.
He says investigators were skeptical it was a drive-by shooting, and the victim then admitted telling the lie because he’s on post-prison supervision and not allowed to possess a firearm.
The .45-caliber 1911 handgun recovered by police was found to have been reported stolen from Redmond.
