PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who ignited a pipe bomb in a Fred Meyer store has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.
Police went to the southeast Portland store in May 2016 after being alerted that someone had placed a small pipe bomb in an aisle. The bomb detonated shortly before officers arrived. The explosion damaged the aisle, but nobody was hurt.
DNA collected from a piece of electrical tape was matched to Monte Kaija, a convicted felon.
The 47-year-old man was sentenced Monday. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device. He told investigators he detonated the bomb as a diversion so he could shoplift.
