OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who decapitated his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store holding her head has been committed to a state mental hospital.
Clackamas County Judge Robert Herndon ruled Tuesday that Joshua Lee Webb qualified for a plea of guilty by reason of insanity because of a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
The judge noted that Webb still hears voices despite a year on anti-psychotic medications.
Tina Webb’s headless body was discovered by her daughter who had arrived at the family home in Colton, Oregon for a Mother’s Day celebration.
Joshua Webb’s dog was also stabbed to death.
Webb was arrested at a grocery store in nearby Estacada, Oregon after he walked in holding his mother’s head and then stabbed an employee multiple times.
That man survived.