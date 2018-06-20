PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will not be voting this fall on a proposal to require safe gun storage.

Supporters of the initiative said Wednesday there isn’t enough time to collect the more than 88,000 valid signatures necessary to get the item on the November ballot.

They had until July 6 to obtain those signatures, but only got the go-ahead to start collecting them on Monday.

The petition had been on hold after opponents with the National Rifle Association, Oregon Firearms Federation and other groups challenged its ballot language to the Oregon Supreme Court.

The proposal would have required gun owners to secure their weapons with trigger locks or other mechanisms when they aren’t in use or being carried.

Chief petitioner Henry Wessinger says proponents will try to get legislators to pass the measure next year. If that fails, they will target the 2020 election.