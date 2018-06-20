PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will not be voting this fall on a proposal to require safe gun storage.
Supporters of the initiative said Wednesday there isn’t enough time to collect the more than 88,000 valid signatures necessary to get the item on the November ballot.
They had until July 6 to obtain those signatures, but only got the go-ahead to start collecting them on Monday.
The petition had been on hold after opponents with the National Rifle Association, Oregon Firearms Federation and other groups challenged its ballot language to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
The proposal would have required gun owners to secure their weapons with trigger locks or other mechanisms when they aren’t in use or being carried.
Chief petitioner Henry Wessinger says proponents will try to get legislators to pass the measure next year. If that fails, they will target the 2020 election.