MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend had been committed to the state mental hospital in 2006 after he was found guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of a neighbor.

The Mail Tribune newspaper reports that 58-year-old Gary Hansen, a schizophrenic, had been living in residential treatment facilities in the Eugene area since at least October 2012.

In 2004, he slashed the throat of a 79-year-old Gold Hill man and dumped the body in the Rogue River. He mistakenly believed his neighbor was a sex offender.

Hansen veered off a road Saturday night in Gold Hill and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

