ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon child died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours, and the child’s mother has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The Roseburg Police Department says the vehicle was parked Thursday in a lot near Evergreen Family Medicine. The child was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center.

The department has not released the child’s name, age or gender, and has not responded to a request for more information.

The mother, 38-year-old Nicole Engler of Roseburg, has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer.

An online staff directory for Evergreen Family Medicine shows a woman with that name employed as a nurse practitioner. Evergreen referred questions about Engler to police.