ENTERPRISE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife managers have issued a permit that allows a rancher in Eastern Oregon to kill a wolf after three of his calves were injured by the predators last week.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday they confirmed that the calves were hurt by wolves over three days in Wallowa County.

The permit allows the rancher to kill one wolf between now and July 10 on private rangeland that he leases and adjacent public land allotment.

Three wolves were counted in the area last year. But state officials say it’s not clear whether they’re new to the area or remnants of the Chesnimnus wolf pack.

The agency says the rancher used non-lethal methods to deter wolves, such as monitoring them and removing injured livestock.