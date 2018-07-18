PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that a trial judge shouldn’t have reduced a jury’s award to a man whose leg was severed by a garbage truck in downtown Portland.
In reinstating the award, the Appeals Court said the judge’s application of a $500,000 state cap for pain and suffering violated the Oregon Constitution’s demand for substantial remedy.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Scott Busch was crossing a street in 2015 when he was hit by a garbage truck that made an illegal turn. The impact severed his left leg above the knee.
A jury awarded Busch $3 million for medical and other expenses, plus $10.5 million for pain and suffering.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. Naval Academy: New hair rules don't apply to midshipmen
- Trump backs down, says he misspoke on Russia meddling WATCH
- Trump says he accepts US intelligence on Russian interference in election but denies collusion
- White House attempts to clarify Trump's response to whether Russia is still targeting US elections
- Portland woman swerves off cliff and survives 7 days trapped on a secluded California beach
Multnomah County Judge Mitch Greenlick cut the $10.5 million in noneconomic damages to $500,000.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com