MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon chiropractor has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing female patients.

The Mail Tribune reports 54-year-old Scott Cooper was taken into custody immediately after pleading guilty Thursday to a felony count of second-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse relating to three victims, including a 17-year-old.

The Medford chiropractor also entered no-contest pleas to nine other misdemeanors involving six other victims between June 2017 and January 2018.

Deputy District Attorney Virginia Greer says each victim described a similar pattern of abuse — seemingly accidental brushes becoming more deliberate.

