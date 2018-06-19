Maine lawmakers are heading back to the Statehouse to deal with over 100 unfunded bills and bonds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse to consider over 100 unfunded bills and bonds.

The Legislature’s special session is set to start Tuesday.

The appropriations committee unanimously sent lawmakers nearly $64 million worth of widely supported bills in two packages. They tackle issues from the opioid crisis, to lead abatement, school health centers, reimbursement for personal care aides, and county jail funding.

Legislative leaders Monday mulled the fate of dozens of other bills in limbo due to lack of funding. Bonds weren’t on the agenda.

Lawmakers and lobbyists are jockeying over $141 million in unappropriated surplus funds.

Some lawmakers are trying to compromise on tax code reform and clean elections funding.

One bill would direct $3.8 million to hire about 100 staffers to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion.