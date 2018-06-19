A construction company that poured about a half-mile of new concrete on a major Detroit-area freeway has agreed to do it again

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A construction company that poured about a half-mile of new concrete on a major Detroit-area freeway has agreed to do it again.

The state Transportation Department says the concrete didn’t meet quality standards. Spokesman Jeff Cranson says Interstate Highway Construction tore it up and is pouring it again at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 696 are closed until November between I-94 and I-75. Cranson tells the Detroit Free Press that the project still is on schedule, despite having to redo a portion of the road.

Roseville resident Jerry Tranchmontagne was suspicious last week after hearing machines breaking up new concrete.

