PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A major software update is coming for the troubled computer system for Rhode Island benefits programs.

WPRI-TV reports officials set a target date for the upgrade to the Unified Health Infrastructure Project for June 23.

Special Master Deming Sherman says the software update will depend on “successful testing,” but his goal is having the state in compliance with federal regulations by the end of June.

The software upgrade was originally planned for May 19, but it was pushed back for additional testing.

The state launched the computer system, known as UHIP, to handle applications for benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid. It has been plagued with problems since it launched in 2016.

