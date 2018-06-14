Pennington County sheriff's officials say one person has died in a shooting in Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a shooting in Keystone.

Authorities say emergency personnel were called to a home about 8 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived they found the person was dead.

The Rapid City Journal reports that while the investigation is ongoing, police say there’s no reason to believe the public is in danger.

