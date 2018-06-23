TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A veteran in Oklahoma whose life and business were disrupted when his lawn equipment was stolen no longer needs to face acres of grass using a push mower.

The Tulsa World reports Cody Nichols on Friday received $15,000 worth of new lawn-mowing equipment through the nonprofit group Soldier’s Wish. The Tulsa-based organization works to meet the needs of military veterans.

Nichols, who served in the Marines, operates Our Troops Services. The small business hires veterans for landscaping, fencing and construction jobs.

The theft occurred early May 20. Nichols arrived to discover all of the equipment was gone. He tried to get by with a couple of donated push mowers, but fell behind.

Nichols now has a commercial riding mower thanks to Friday’s presentation at Bloss Equipment.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com