Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a weekend crash in northern Iowa

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a weekend crash in northern Iowa.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as 51-year-old Scott VanGorder, who lived in Evansdale.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg in Grundy County, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Iowa Highway 14.

Deputies say the vehicle was headed west when it ran off the north shoulder and entered a ditch, striking a fence and a tree.

VanGorder was pronounced dead at the scene.