WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a weekend crash in northern Iowa.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as 51-year-old Scott VanGorder, who lived in Evansdale.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg in Grundy County, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Iowa Highway 14.
Deputies say the vehicle was headed west when it ran off the north shoulder and entered a ditch, striking a fence and a tree.
VanGorder was pronounced dead at the scene.