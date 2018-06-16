The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says it is working to find money to fund a resource management plan for a cultural site and popular tourist attraction on the Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says it is working to find money to fund a resource management plan for a cultural site and popular tourist attraction on the Big Island after a survey found it will have no significant environmental impact on the area.

West Hawaii Today reported Friday that South Point is believed to be the site where ancient Polynesians first landed on what would later be called the Hawaiian Islands.

Today, it’s a popular tourist attraction known for its green sand beach and jumping-off point for people interested in high-diving off the cliffs.

However, off-road vehicles have destroyed cultural sites and eroded soil and sand.

A recent environmental assessment report found the majority of the cars counted on two sample days were not local.

