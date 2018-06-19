The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says a Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Drug Enforcement Administration officers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says a Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Drug Enforcement Administration officers in Albuquerque.

The 24-year-old Kingsley Ufembou Akendeu, of Lubbock, Texas, entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Akendeu entered the guilty plea under a plea agreement recommending a prison sentence of up to three years and 10 months.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

The DEA arrested Akendeu early this year on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and assaulting federal law enforcement officers at an Albuquerque bus station. Akendeu allegedly scratched, punched and bit a DEA Special Agent and a DEA Task Force Officer while resisting arrest after marijuana was found in his luggage.