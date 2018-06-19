The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says a Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Drug Enforcement Administration officers in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says a Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Drug Enforcement Administration officers in Albuquerque.
The 24-year-old Kingsley Ufembou Akendeu, of Lubbock, Texas, entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque.
Akendeu entered the guilty plea under a plea agreement recommending a prison sentence of up to three years and 10 months.
A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
The DEA arrested Akendeu early this year on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and assaulting federal law enforcement officers at an Albuquerque bus station. Akendeu allegedly scratched, punched and bit a DEA Special Agent and a DEA Task Force Officer while resisting arrest after marijuana was found in his luggage.