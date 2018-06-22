BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials in southwestern Idaho have identified the driver of a commercial truck killed in a fiery, chain-reaction crash near Boise that also killed three airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office in a news release Friday says 42-year-old Illya D. Tsar of Rochester, New York, died in the crash on Saturday on Interstate 84.

Officials say the cause of death was thermal and inhalation injuries due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials at Mountain Home Air Force Base earlier this week identified three airmen killed in the crash.

They are Senior Airman Carlos V. Johnson of Panama City, Panama, Senior Airman Lawrence P. Manlapit III of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.