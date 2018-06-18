Montana authorities have identified the person who fell off a bridge into the Yellowstone River as a 20-year-old Columbus man

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have identified the person who fell off a bridge and into the Yellowstone River as a 20-year-old Columbus man.

Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tammie Mullikin says Brandon Fitch was last seen Saturday morning when he fell from the Reed Point Road bridge.

A person who saw Fitch fall called 911.

The Billings Gazette reports that boats, jet skis and drones are being used in the search, but officials have yet to locate Fitch.

The search had to be suspended on Sunday afternoon and Monday due to high water levels and debris in the water.

It’s not clear what Fitch was doing at the bridge at the time. Mullikin says no foul play is suspected.