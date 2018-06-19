State officials are downgrading a flood warning to homes and businesses in an area south of Reno a day after saying people should be prepared to evacuate if a 155-year-old earthen dam forming Little Washoe Lake fails
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State officials are downgrading a flood warning to homes and businesses in an area south of Reno a day after saying people should be prepared to evacuate if a 155-year-old earthen dam forming Little Washoe Lake fails.
Nevada Division of Water Resources spokeswoman JoAnn Kittrell said Tuesday that repairs had reduced the potential for a dam failure that would send flood water into Steamboat Creek and Steamboat Ditch.
She says officials now are working on a more permanent fix.
Washoe County Emergency Management warned Monday that seepage was found during a routine inspection of the dam that forms Little Washoe Lake and Washoe Lake.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
Kittrell says the structure was built in 1863.
Officials say a failure could send water into the Pleasant Valley area.