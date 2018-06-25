SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say about 30 people were hospitalized after workers at a Massachusetts company began feeling ill, triggering a hazmat response to the building.
The Boston Globe reports that the response came after Salem fire officials initially were called to Thermal Circuits around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what appeared to be a chlorine leak. The building was evacuated as the fire department and a hazmat team responded. It was eventually cleared for the next shift of employees to work.
Salem Fire Department Deputy Chief Alan Dionne says some people were being carried out, while others were being attended to on the side of the road.
A Fire Department spokesperson says 18 people were transported to a local hospital. Eleven others were admitted to other hospitals.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
- A jogger accidentally crossed into the US from Canada and was detained for two weeks
- Trump calls for depriving immigrants who illegally cross border of due process rights
- Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
- British royal family is welcoming its first same-sex marriage