NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho health care facility has been at risk three times in recent months of losing its license to accept Medicaid.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports state surveys at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa have found problems that, if not fixed, would prohibit the center from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.
But Southwest Idaho Treatment Center Administrator Jamie Newton says the center corrected those issues and is currently not at risk of losing its Medicaid license.
Newton says the facility has made changes, including beefing up training for new staff and doing mock surveys and providing guidance on what’s going well and what needs to improve.
The Nampa facility houses clients who have developmental disabilities and behavioral challenges, with the goal of transitioning them back into the community.
___
Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com