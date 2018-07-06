PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl playing with fireworks started a small wildfire that burned a vacant house, other structures and vehicles in southern Oregon, officials said Friday.
No injuries were reported in Thursday’s blaze in the community of White City, state Department of Forestry spokeswoman Melissa Rae Cano said.
In addition to the house, the flames burned a bus, two recreational vehicles, four outbuildings and six boats.
Cano said fire crews contained the fast-moving blaze that began in a backyard and scorched 115 acres.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine whether to file criminal charges.
Homeowner Marie Poppa told the Mail Tribune newspaper that her son called to report flames racing toward their house.
She hurried home to find a team of friends and family protecting the home with a bulldozer and garden hoses. The fire stopped at her backyard fence.
“This is a miracle,” Poppa said. “This should not be here right now. I’m still wrapping my head around it.”
Poppa’s husband, Brian Poppa, said if he had not mowed the six-acre property last week, the house would have probably been destroyed.
“As it was, my dad said the flames were like, 10, 12 feet high,” Brian Poppa said.
Meanwhile, investigators in Springfield, Oregon, are investigating whether fireworks are to blame for a fire that killed a 75-year-old woman late Thursday. The fire burned a house and neighboring duplex.