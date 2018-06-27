ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was in a coma is showing responsive signs after being shot in the head at the start of a standoff during which four children were killed.
Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia’s wife said Wednesday that her husband has responded to hand squeezes and given a thumbs-up sign.
Meghan Valencia says he will be transferred this week to a rehab center in Atlanta.
Valencia was shot earlier this month while responding to a domestic disturbance call from a woman who said her boyfriend had a gun and was holding their four children in their apartment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
The four children and the boyfriend were found fatally shot after a nearly daylong standoff with police.
The Orlando Police Department says the boyfriend shot the children and then himself.