WARWICK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the fatal police shooting of a man wielding a knife in Orange County.
Police tell the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that officers were called to a house in the Village of Warwick where they encountered a man threatening another resident with a knife.
Police say the man refused orders to drop the knife and started advancing toward the officers before he was shot by one of the officers. It happened Saturday afternoon.
The officer who fired the fatal shot was placed on administrative leave. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Police have not released the victim’s identity.
State police are investigating.
Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com