PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police commander has been charged with drunken driving after crashing into a telephone pole in southwest Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says Steve Jones was off-duty at the time of Thursday’s crash, but was driving a city vehicle. His job as commander of the Professional Standards Division required him to respond at any time of day.
He was the only person in the car and escaped injury.
Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justice Kennedy retiring, giving Trump pivotal court pick WATCH
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- 'You leave my husband alone!': Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell confronted over family separations
- Justice Kennedy's exit triggers epic Supreme Court clash
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
The Oregon State Police handled the investigation because of Jones’ position with the police bureau.
Jones has been with the bureau for 23 years.