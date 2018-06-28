PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police commander has been charged with drunken driving after crashing into a telephone pole in southwest Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says Steve Jones was off-duty at the time of Thursday’s crash, but was driving a city vehicle. His job as commander of the Professional Standards Division required him to respond at any time of day.

He was the only person in the car and escaped injury.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Oregon State Police handled the investigation because of Jones’ position with the police bureau.

Jones has been with the bureau for 23 years.