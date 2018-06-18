A police officer in North Carolina has been placed on unpaid leave after troopers say he was driving while impaired in his personal vehicle

BANNER ELK, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina has been placed on unpaid leave after troopers say he was driving while impaired in his personal vehicle.

The state Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Tyler Kishpaugh drove his Mazda SUV over the center line on NC Highway 184 in Avery County around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Kishpaugh has been an officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department since 2001.

Troopers said in a news release that Kishpaugh was arrested and charged with DWI after roadside tests and was taken to the Banner Elk Police Department where he refused to take a blood-alcohol test.

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement he is disappointed with Kishpaugh’s arrest and has placed the officer on leave without pay.

It wasn’t known if Kishpaugh had a lawyer.

