PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says a small dog attacked in Portland last week was likely bit by a coyote, not a cougar as initially reported.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a woman reported that the dog was in her yard when a cougar attacked early Thursday. The dog suffered two puncture wounds, but survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Fish and Wildlife Department later examined the bite marks and determined they were likely inflicted by a coyote, which are more common in Oregon.