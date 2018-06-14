A northern Iowa man was driving through a storm when his truck was lifted in the air and carried into a farm field

ROCKFORD, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa man was driving through a storm when his truck was lifted in the air and carried into a farm field.

The Globe Gazette reports that 22-year-old Parker Brumm left Rockford on Saturday before the storm became severe to visit a friend in Nora Springs. Brumm says conditions worsened so he decided to turn back, but the storm lifted his vehicle off the ground before he could return home.

Rockford volunteer firefighters Corey Johnson and Jim Moore spotted Brumm’s truck in the air. The pair helped Brumm to safety once his truck hit the ground. Moore estimates that the storm carried the truck about 50 feet (15 meters).

The National Weather Service says it can’t confirm tornado activity in Rockford Saturday.

