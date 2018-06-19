A New York City man charged in a fatal shooting in Biddeford is going on trial
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A New York City man charged in a fatal shooting in Biddeford is going on trial.
Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of 22-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Brooklyn after a jury was seated the day before in York County Superior Court.
Prosecutors say Ortiz killed 30-year-old Jonathan Methot of Biddeford in 2016. Ortiz did not enter a plea during a previous court appearance.
Police have been mum on details in the killing. The victim was the father of an 8-year-old boy.
