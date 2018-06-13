A New York man admits he was driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his 6-month-old daughter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man admits he was driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his 6-month-old daughter.
Isaac McCrea pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Monroe County prosecutors say the 34-year-old father was driving in the town of Webster about 11 p.m. on Halloween when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Karena McCrea was killed and two other children, ages two and five, were injured.
Isaac McCrea is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.
The plea agreement calls for between two and six years in prison on the vehicular manslaughter charge and up to four years for driving while intoxicated.