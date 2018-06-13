A New York man admits he was driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his 6-month-old daughter

Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man admits he was driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his 6-month-old daughter.

Isaac McCrea pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Monroe County prosecutors say the 34-year-old father was driving in the town of Webster about 11 p.m. on Halloween when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Karena McCrea was killed and two other children, ages two and five, were injured.

Isaac McCrea is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The plea agreement calls for between two and six years in prison on the vehicular manslaughter charge and up to four years for driving while intoxicated.

The Associated Press