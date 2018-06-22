IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a treatment plant designed to treat radioactive waste stored in eastern Idaho could start operating next spring.

The Post Register reports the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit was built to treat 900,000 gallons (3,406,770 liters) of liquid radioactive waste by 2012, but it has not been able to get past the testing phase.

As a result, the state’s Attorney General Lawrence Wasden blocked a shipment of spent research fuel to the Idaho National Laboratory in 2016.

The Department of Energy’s Idaho Project Manager Kevin O’Neill told the Idaho Cleanup Project Citizens Advisory Board on Thursday that some testing is ongoing in preparation for an upcoming simulated waste trial.

He says there will a 30-day-test and a 50-day trial conducted around mid-October.

