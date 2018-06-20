CLEVELAND (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a report saying the plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland killing all six people onboard issued multiple warnings about the aircraft’s altitude.
The plane piloted by Columbus beverage executive John Fleming crashed in December 2016 shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport near downtown Cleveland.
Fleming’s wife, two teenage sons and two family friends were also on the plane during a planned return flight to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.
The NTSB report issued Wednesday said the plane’s enhanced ground proximity warning system gave numerous alerts to pull up followed by a warning that the plane was traveling too fast.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says an official report about what caused the crash will be issued at a later date.