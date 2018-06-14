An assistant state attorney general with a 35-year history of helping children and families has been appointed a juvenile court judge in northern Utah
Gov. Gary Herbert announced the appointment Thursday of Scott Davis to the bench in the Fourth District Juvenile Court.
Davis most recently served as assistant attorney general representing the Division of Child and Family Services.
Before that he was an assistant representing the Department of Corrections Securities Division. He also has worked as a civil and criminal defense attorney, and handled juvenile delinquency and child welfare cases for Alaska’s District Attorney Office.
Herbert says his “enduring dedication” to juvenile and child welfare law makes him an excellent choice for the post.
Davis says he pledges to do his best to help and serve children and families in Utah.