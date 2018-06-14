43-year-old northern New York man indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old woman nearly four years ago

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — A 43-year-old northern New York man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman nearly four years ago.

Christopher Hebert of Massena was charged after an investigation into the death of Lacey Yekel, also of Massena. Her remains were found in August 2014 in a wooded area near an industrial park.

Troopers conducted hundreds of interviews before zeroing in on Hebert, a persistent felon who has served time in prison.

Hebert, who was arrested Thursday, was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.

It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.