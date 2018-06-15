The rider of a horse that trampled a young boy during a county parade in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — The rider of a horse that trampled a young boy during a county parade in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Colusa police say Armando Martinez Ruiz was thrown from the horse on Friday during the Colusa Fair Parade. The horse then injured an 8-year-old boy, though police say he is recovering.

Colusa is about 60 miles north of Sacramento.

Police say DUI laws in California also apply to horse riding.

A call to the district attorney’s office to see whether Ruiz had been charged and had an attorney was not immediately returned. Phone listings for an Armando Ruiz in the area were disconnected.