SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California landlord has been charged with trying to kill a tenant in the third such violent incident between renters and property owners in recent weeks in a region mired in an affordable housing crisis.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged 75-year-old Herman Levi Little with attempted murder last week for allegedly shooting 39-year-old Timothy Loving in the Berkeley apartment building where they lived.

Neither police nor prosecutors would discuss a possible motive.

Loving’s friend, Dottie Moore, said Loving recently missed several rent payments because of health reasons. But she says Loving told her the landlord said he was satisfied with a payment plan the two had worked out.

She said he lived in the apartment for five years and appeared to be on good terms with Little.