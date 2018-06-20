A Northern California landlord has been charged with trying to kill a tenant in the third such violent incident between renters and property owners in recent weeks in a region mired in an affordable housing crisis
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California landlord has been charged with trying to kill a tenant in the third such violent incident between renters and property owners in recent weeks in a region mired in an affordable housing crisis.
The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged 75-year-old Herman Levi Little with attempted murder last week for allegedly shooting 39-year-old Timothy Loving in the Berkeley apartment building where they lived.
Neither police nor prosecutors would discuss a possible motive.
Loving’s friend, Dottie Moore, said Loving recently missed several rent payments because of health reasons. But she says Loving told her the landlord said he was satisfied with a payment plan the two had worked out.
She said he lived in the apartment for five years and appeared to be on good terms with Little.