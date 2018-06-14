North Dakota will limit the number of electronic pull tab machines a business may have to 10

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will limit the number of electronic pull tab machines a business may have to 10.

The Legislature’s Administrative Rules Committee unanimously approved the new rules on Thursday.

Pull tabs or “rippies” are paper tickets that a player buys and opens to see whether the ticket offers a prize. They account for a majority of the wagers at North Dakota charitable gambling outlets.Data shows players bought about $148 million worth of paper pull tabs last year.

The Legislature last year approved the use of electronic pull tabs and the North Dakota attorney general’s office crafted rules for their use. Backers of the electronic pull tabs say they will not replace the paper tickets. Officials expect the electronic pull tab machines to be running by late summer