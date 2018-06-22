MADRID (AP) — Nobel Literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has been discharged from a Madrid hospital, 24 hours after sustaining light injuries in a fall at home.
The 82-year-old Peruvian writer left the Spanish capital’s Hospital Ruber Juan Bravo on Friday.
Vargas Llosa spent the night under observation after complaining about severe pain in a bruised left buttock. He also sustained a slight head injury in Thursday’s fall.
Spanish news agency Europa Press says the novelist went to his Madrid home to continue his recovery.
He is the author of “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter,” ”The Green House,” and “The War at the End of the World,” among other works.